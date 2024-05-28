GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NTR Jr pays tribute to grandfather NTR on his 101st birth anniversary

Actors NTR Jr, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Nandamuri Balakrishna paid tribute to the well-known Telugu actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on his 101st birth anniversary

Published - May 28, 2024 02:42 pm IST

ANI
Actors NTR Jr and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram pay tribute to their grandfather, filmmaker and politician, N.T Rama Rao at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Actors NTR Jr and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram pay tribute to their grandfather, filmmaker and politician, N.T Rama Rao at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo Credit: ANI

Actor NTR Jr on Tuesday morning visited the NTR ghat to pay tribute to his grandfather and the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on his 101st birth anniversary. In the videos, the RRR star was seen at the memorial with folded hands and paying his tribute.

NTR Jr. is riding the RRR wave, with an eye on Marvel Studios and an action-packed year ahead

Apart from NTR Jr, his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram also paid tribute to NTR. Both the actors offered flowers at the memorial and paid their respects. NTR's son, actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, was also spotted at the ghat. He arrived to offer his respects to his late father.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR, was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years. He received three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and Seetharama Kalyanam (1960) and directing Varakatnam (1970).

ALSO READ:Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ release postponed; gets a new release date

NTR also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like Raju Peda (1954) and Lava Kusa (1963). Meanwhile, on the work front, NTR Jr will be next seen in the Pan-India film Devara which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. He also has War 2, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films such as Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra.

