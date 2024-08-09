‘NTR 31’: Prashanth Neel-Jr NTR film goes on floors, locks a release date

Director Prashanth Neel’s film with Jr NTR, tentatively titled NTR 31, went on floors on Friday (August 09, 2024). The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

The makers held a pooja ceremony to officially launch the movie. The film was announced in May, 2023. As per the official announcement, the film is set to hit the screens on January 9, 2026. While Prashanth Neel, who rose to stardom with the KGF franchise, was busy filming Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Jr NTR was involved in multiple projects.

Jr NTR, who starred in the Oscar-winning RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and also starring Ram Charan, is awaiting the release of Devara-1. The Kortala Siva directorial, also featuring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to hit the screens on September 27, 2024. He is also part of War 2, part of Yash Raj Film’s Spyverse. The film will have Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, headlined by Prabhas and bankrolled by Hombale Films, promised a sequel. It remains to be seen when the makers will resume the shoot of the period action thriller.

