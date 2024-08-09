GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘NTR 31’: Prashanth Neel-Jr NTR film goes on floors, locks a release date

Tentatively titled ‘NTR 31’, the Prashanth Neel-Jr NTR project will hit the screens in January, 2026

Published - August 09, 2024 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Jr NTR at the launch of ‘NTR 31’, to be directed by Prashanth Neel.

Actor Jr NTR at the launch of ‘NTR 31’, to be directed by Prashanth Neel. | Photo Credit: @MythriOfficial/X

Director Prashanth Neel’s film with Jr NTR, tentatively titled NTR 31, went on floors on Friday (August 09, 2024). The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ to arrive early; gets a new release date

The makers held a pooja ceremony to officially launch the movie. The film was announced in May, 2023. As per the official announcement, the film is set to hit the screens on January 9, 2026. While Prashanth Neel, who rose to stardom with the KGF franchise, was busy filming Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Jr NTR was involved in multiple projects.

Jr NTR, who starred in the Oscar-winning RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and also starring Ram Charan, is awaiting the release of Devara-1. The Kortala Siva directorial, also featuring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to hit the screens on September 27, 2024. He is also part of War 2, part of Yash Raj Film’s Spyverse. The film will have Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

ALSO READ:Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer ‘War 2’ gets a release date

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, headlined by Prabhas and bankrolled by Hombale Films, promised a sequel. It remains to be seen when the makers will resume the shoot of the period action thriller.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.