‘NTR 30’: Janhvi Kapoor joins Jr NTR-Koratala Siva film

March 06, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

The film, which is Janhvi’s first non-Hindi project, is slated to hit screens on April 5, 2024

PTI

Jahnvi Kapoor in the poster announcing her casting (left) and JR NTR in the film’s announcement poster (right) | Photo Credit: @NTRArtsOfficial/Twitter

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is set to feature alongside RRR star NTR Jr in director Koratala Siva's upcoming pan-India film, the makers announced Monday.

The film, currently known as just NTR 30, marks Janhvi's debut in non-Hindi cinema.

"Actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to sail the boat and become the calm in the storm from the fierce world of NTR 30," read a press release from the production banner

Janhvi, who turned 26 today, confirmed the announcement on her official Instagram page.

Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts, the film is slated to be released on April 5, 2024.

Anirudh Ravichander is on board as the music composer of the film, with R Rathnavelu as cinematographer, Sabu Cyril as art director, and Sreekar Prasad as editor.

Janhvi was last seen in the survival thriller film Mili, the official Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film Helen.

