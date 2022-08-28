‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn’: First look of Bhavana’s Malayalam comeback film out

Bhavana and Sharafudheen headline the film, which is written and directed by Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf

Bhavana and Sharafudheen headline the film, which is written and directed by Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf

The first look of Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn, headlined by Bhavana and Sharafudheen was unveiled on Sunday. The film marks Bhavana’s return to Mayalam cinema after five years.

Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly shared the first look poster on their Facebook profiles.

Written, edited, and directed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf, the film also stars Ashokan, Anarkkali Nasar, Shebin Benson, and Afsana Lakshmi in pivotal roles. The film has dialogues and additional screenplay from Vivek Bharathan.

Further, the film has cinematography by Arun Rushdie and art direction by Anees Nadodi. The music of the film is composed jointly by Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke and Joker Blues

Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn is produced by Renish Abdulkhader under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainments and by Rajesh Krishna under London Talkies.

Bhavana’s last Malayalam release was Adam Joan in 2017. Since then, she had chosen to stay away from Malayalam, though she acted in a few films in other languages in the interim. In March, the actor opened up on her journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. “This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For five years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me. Though I am not the one who had committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive. Now when I hear so many voices speak up for me I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice.”

“To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For all those who are standing with me - a heartfelt thank you for your love,” she added.