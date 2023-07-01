Now, Sylvester Stallone has his own documentary

July 01, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone is all set to give a sneak peek into his life. Stallone is getting a career-spanning documentary on Netflix and the action icon will be profiled in the upcoming project titled Sly, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Sylvester Stallone has been an icon for nearly 50 years. Now, he's taking a look back at his own story and what it took to cement his status as a legend.



Sly premieres this November. pic.twitter.com/pbFd5ZuMDD — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2023

On Friday, the makers unveiled the documentary’s teaser. “Do I have regrets?” Stallone asks in the teaser. “Hell yeah, I have regrets,” he says. Sly is helmed by Thom Zimny and produced by Sean Stuart. The project will be out in November.

The documentary’s description reads, “For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.”

Stallone also serves as an executive producer on the documentary. The big-screen star has been enjoying a career resurgence lately on television with the dramedy Tulsa King, which has been renewed for a second season, and his family reality show, The Family Stallone, which just finished airing its eight episodes and has also been renewed for a second season.

Interestingly, Stallone's friend and former box office rival Arnold Schwarzenegger also recently got his own documentary on Netflix. The three-part limited docuseries encapsulates the essence of the athlete, actor and politician in the five decades he's been a household name.