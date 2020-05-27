Now, Mammootty to speak Russian

Masterpiece, the 2018 Malayalam film starring Mammootty, is being dubbed into Russian.

“It is for the first time that a Malayalam film is being dubbed into Russian,” said the film's producer C.H. Muhammed. "So I was very happy when I was approached for the film's rights."

Masterpiece was directed by Ajai Vasudev and its cast included Unni Mukundan and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar. The film had already been dubbed into Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Ajai Vasudev has directed four films with Mammootty: Rajadhiraja, Masterpiece, Shylock and Kuberan.