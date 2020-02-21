Now, Baahubali’s ‘Kilkili’ language can be learnt

Director Rajamouli and Madhan Karky

Director SS Rajamouli and Madhan Karky’s new initiative hopes to popularise the ‘world’s easiest language’

Remember the Kiliki language, spoken by Kaalakeya tribes in director SSRajamouli’s superhit film Baahubali?

Here’s a chance to learn it.

On World Mother Language Day, the filmmaker launched a website that helps you learn what they describe as the ‘world’s easiest language to learn’. The brainchild of lyricist Madhan Karky, the site www.kiliki.in contains a 3000 word English-Kiliki-English dictionary, a tool to convert one’s name in the language and videos to learn the language, among other things.

The site claims that the numerals of this language can be learned in under 2 minutes and that the entire alphabet can be learned in 60 minutes. To learn the alphabet, one has to recognize only 22 easy-to-recall symbols.

A press release states that the Karky Research Foundation is also working towards creating job opportunities for those who learn Kiliki and hopes that the Kiliki language will spread across, connecting the world as one beyond barriers of caste, religion, race or country.