‘Now And Then’, the last Beatles song, set for release

October 28, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

Now And Then, the last song from The Beatles, will release worldwide on November 2. It is written and sung by John Lennon, developed and worked on by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, and now finally finished by Paul and Ringo over four decades later.

The song will be released by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. The double A-side single pairs the last Beatles song with the first: the band’s 1962 debut UK single, Love Me Do, a truly fitting full-circle counterpart to Now And Then. The new music video for Now And Then will debut on Friday. More details including global premiere plans will be announced.

A 12-minute Now And Then - The Last Beatles Song documentary film, written and directed by Oliver Murray, will premiere on November 1. The film’s global online premiere will be hosted on The Beatles’ YouTube channel. This short film tells the story behind the last Beatles song, with exclusive footage and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon and Peter Jackson.