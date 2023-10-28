HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Now And Then’, the last Beatles song, set for release

‘Now And Then’ is written and sung by John lennon, developed and worked on by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, and now finally finished by Paul and Ringo over four decades later

October 28, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Now And Then - The Last Beatles Song’ short film

A still from ‘Now And Then - The Last Beatles Song’ short film | Photo Credit: The Beatles/YouTube

Now And Then, the last song from The Beatles, will release worldwide on November 2. It is written and sung by John Lennon, developed and worked on by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, and now finally finished by Paul and Ringo over four decades later.

ALSO READ
The Beatles are releasing their 'last' record. AI helped make it possible

The song will be released by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. The double A-side single pairs the last Beatles song with the first: the band’s 1962 debut UK single, Love Me Do, a truly fitting full-circle counterpart to Now And Then. The new music video for Now And Then will debut on Friday. More details including global premiere plans will be announced.

ALSO READ:The Beatles’ tryst with India

A 12-minute Now And Then - The Last Beatles Song documentary filmwritten and directed by Oliver Murray, will premiere on November 1. The film’s global online premiere will be hosted on The Beatles’ YouTube channel. This short film tells the story behind the last Beatles song, with exclusive footage and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon and Peter Jackson.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.