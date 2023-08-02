ADVERTISEMENT

Noted art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead at studio

August 02, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - Mumbai

Desai was known for his art work in films like ‘Lagaan’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’and others

PTI

Nitin Chandrakant Desai

Renowned film art director Nitin Desai was found dead on Wednesday at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a senior police official said.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official said, adding Desai was found hanging at his N D Studios in Karjat area of Raigad, located about 50 km from Mumbai.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Anupamaa’, ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ actor Nitesh Pandey dies of suspected cardiac arrest

A probe was underway into Desai's death from all angles, he said.

Desai served as art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies.

He was known for his art work in films like Lagaan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, JodhaaAkbar,Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and others.

Those in distress could seek help and counselling by calling helplines from this link.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US