Noted art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead at studio

Desai was known for his art work in films like ‘Lagaan’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’and others

August 02, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Nitin Chandrakant Desai

Renowned film art director Nitin Desai was found dead on Wednesday at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a senior police official said.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official said, adding Desai was found hanging at his N D Studios in Karjat area of Raigad, located about 50 km from Mumbai.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot, the official said.

ALSO READ
‘Anupamaa’, ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ actor Nitesh Pandey dies of suspected cardiac arrest

A probe was underway into Desai's death from all angles, he said.

Desai served as art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies.

He was known for his art work in films like Lagaan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, JodhaaAkbar,Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and others.

Those in distress could seek help and counselling by calling helplines from this link.

