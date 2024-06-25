ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nosferatu’ trailer: Robert Eggers teases nerve-shredding new take on 1922 horror classic

Updated - June 25, 2024 01:34 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 01:22 pm IST

The reimagining of the classic 1922 German Expressionist silent film stars Bill Skarsgård as the infamous vampire Count Orlok

The Hindu Bureau

Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter in a still from ‘Nosferatu’

Horror aficionados have a new treat on the horizon with the release of the first trailer for Robert Eggers’ highly anticipated Nosferatu. This reimagining of the classic 1922 German Expressionist silent film stars Bill Skarsgård - known for his creepy portrayal of Pennywise the clown in Andy Muschietti’s It - as the infamous vampire Count Orlok.

Robert Eggers, with acclaimed films like The Witch and The Lighthouse, both of which established his reputation for creating deeply unsettling cinematic experiences, directs and writes Nosferatu. Following his Viking revenge saga The Northman, Eggers returns to gothic horror with this latest project.

The film promises a harrowing tale of obsession, centering on a haunted young woman and the vampire who becomes dangerously infatuated with her.

Lily-Rose Depp stars as Ellen Hutter, the object of Nosferatu’s dark fascination. Nicholas Hoult plays her husband, Thomas Hutter, a real estate agent who unwittingly engages with the ancient vampire as his new client. The cast is rounded out by Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrin as Anna Harding, and Willem Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz.

Originally, the roles of Thomas and Ellen Hutter were slated for Harry Styles and Anya Taylor-Joy, respectively, but both actors had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts.

Fans eager to see Skarsgård’s full transformation will have to wait a bit longer, as the trailer reveals only brief glimpses of his character.

Nosferatu is set to hit theaters on December 25

