‘Nosferatu’ trailer: Lily-Rose Depp is smitten with death in macabre vampire classic

The new trailer for Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu has been released, offering a fresh look at the gothic horror film starring Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgård. Depp plays a young woman who becomes entangled in a dangerous relationship with Skarsgård’s vampire character. In the trailer, viewers see brief but unsettling moments of Depp’s character expressing her fascination with death, as shadowy glimpses of the vampire appear throughout.

Directed and written by Eggers, Nosferatu retells the classic vampire story, first made famous by F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent film. Skarsgård’s portrayal of the vampire and Depp’s performance as the haunted protagonist form the core of the film’s narrative. The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe.

This is Eggers’ second project with Focus Features, following his previous work on The Northman. The film is being produced by Eggers alongside Chris and Eleanor Columbus, Jeff Robinov, and John Graham, with Universal International handling overseas distribution.

Nosferatu is the latest in a line of adaptations of the vampire legend, but Eggers’ interpretation is expected to bring his signature atmospheric style, known from films like The Witch and The Lighthouse. The film is anticipated to generate significant attention upon release later this year.