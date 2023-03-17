Norwegian Ambassador to India criticises ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’, makers respond

March 17, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

Producer Nikkhil Advani has responded to the Norwegian Ambassador to India’s criticism of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Advani also alleged the ambassador ‘admonished’ two women after the film’s screening.

Directed by Ashima Chibber and starring Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on the experiences of Sagarika Chakraborty, an Indian woman who fought an extended custody battle after her children were taken away by the Norwegian welfare services.

The film was screened for the Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, a day before release. However, the ambassador later criticised the film in an op-ed for a media organisation. He wrote that the film contained factual inaccuracies and misrepresentations about Norway’s policies on family life.

He also dismissed the film’s projecting of ‘cultural differences’ as the primary reason behind the case as ‘completely false’.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Nikkhil Advani wrote, “Atithi Devo Bhava! is a cultural mandate in India. Every Indian is taught that by our elders. Last evening we hosted the Norwegian Ambassador and volunteered to show him our film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Post the screening, I sat quietly watching him admonish two strong women who have chosen to tell this very important story. I was quiet because just like Sagarika Chakraborty, they don’t need me to fight for them and “culturally” we do not insult our guests.”

He attached a video statement by Sagarika Chakraborty condemning the Norwegian Ambassador’s comments on the film. She also urges him to use the occasion to sensitise Norwegian care workers about ‘cultural prejudice’ (against immigrants).

“....The Norwegian government continues to spread lies against me,” Sagarika Chakraborty says in the video. “Till today they have not apologized for the racism of their care workers. They destroyed my life, my reputation and traumatized my children.”

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is currently running in theatres.