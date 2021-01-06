Movies

‘Normal People’ comes to India on Lionsgate Play

The Irish romantic drama, Normal People, is all set to première in India on Lionsgate Play, the newly launched premium streaming service, starting from January 8. Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald, the show, based on author Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel of the same name, opened to favourable reviews and has been regarded as one of the best shows on modern romance, and has been appreciated for the performance of its lead actors, particularly of Daisy Edgay-Jones.

Normal People is about the relationship between Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal), as they traverse adulthood from their final days in secondary school to their undergraduate years. The show with 12 episodes has been nominated four for Emmy Awards including Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Direction. It must be noted that the series had its world première last year on Hulu.

