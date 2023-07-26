Nora Fatehi joins the cast of Varun Tej, Karuna Kumar’s ‘VT14’

July 26, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

Varun Tej is teaming up with director Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978fame for a film that’s tentatively titled VT14. Produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the Vyra Entertainments banner, this film will reportedly be the actor’s most expensive film to date.

While it’s speculated that Meenakshi Chaudhary is in talks to play the film’s female lead, it’s now known that Nora Fatehi has been roped in for an important role.

According to a statement from the makers, VT14 is set in 1960s Vizag. The film will be launched tomorrow in Hyderabad and more details on the cast and crew are expected to follow.

