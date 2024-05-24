ADVERTISEMENT

‘Non Violence’: Bobby Simha, Shirish, Yogi Babu and Ananda Krishnan re-team after ‘Metro’

Published - May 24, 2024 04:38 pm IST

With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, ‘Non Violence’ is scheduled for release in theatres later this year

The Hindu Bureau

Bobby Simha, Shirish and title poster of ‘Non Violence’ | Photo Credit: iam_shirish/X; Special Arrangement; and @akananda/X

Director Ananda Krishnan and actors Bobby Simha, Metro Shirish, and Yogi Babu are all set to team up once again after their 2016 film Metrofor a new film titled Non Violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers announced the news today with a unique title poster.

‘Paaraa’: First single from Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’ oozes with patriotic spirit

Plot details and the remaining cast are yet to be revealed. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music for Non Violence, which has cinematography by NS Uthayakumar and editing by Srikanth NB.

Produced by Leka, Non Violence is scheduled for release in theatres later this year in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apart from Metro, Ananda Krishnan previously directed the Vijay Antony-starrer Kodiyil Oruvan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US