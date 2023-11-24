HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Noir series 'Shehar Lakhot' gets a streaming date; trailer out

Set in the fictional small marble mining town of Lakhot, the series centres on a man who is forced to return to his hometown to confront his past

November 24, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Shehar Lakhot’ 

A still from ‘Shehar Lakhot’  | Photo Credit: @PrimeVideoIN/YouTube

Noir series Shehar Lakhot is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 30, the streaming platform announced on Friday. An Offroad Films Production, the show is directed by Navdeep Singh. He also serves as the co-writer and co-creator along with Devika Bhagat. It features actors Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kubbra Sait in the lead.

ALSO READ
New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘The Village’, ‘Bottoms’, ‘Elf Me’ and more

Set in the fictional small marble mining town of Lakhot, the series centres on a man who is forced to return to his hometown to confront his past. He finds himself unintentionally caught up in a deadly game, even as the city itself becomes a dangerous battleground for vested interests, each with a hidden agenda, the official synopsis reads.

Singh, who also serves as an executive producer on the show along with Khalil Bachooali, said Shehar Lakhot is a multilayered and nuanced noir crime drama that will take viewers through a "labyrinth of human complexities, secrets, twists and betrayal".

“The series is a labour of love, told through the kaleidoscopic lens of the interesting characters that reside in the city of Lakhot and brought alive by the fantastic performances of the cast, who have embraced the eccentricities and added their own unique flair to it. I am thrilled to be partnering with Prime Video for this series and cannot wait for audiences across the world to embark on this journey with us," said the director, known for movies such as Manorama Six Feet Under and NH10.

Genres such as crime, thriller, and suspense continue to hold widespread popularity among diverse customer segments and demographics, said Nikhil Madhok, head of Hindi originals, Prime Video, India.

ALSO READ
Vikram Kumar, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni’s ‘Dhootha’ to stream soon 

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Navdeep Singh and Devika Bhagat, who share our vision of presenting distinct, original stories that are entertaining, intriguing and appeal to a wide audience both in India and across the world. The brilliant cast, led by Priyanshu, Kubra and Chandan, has breathed life into this story, giving us genuinely memorable characters. We’re excited about this series and looking forward to taking our customers on this roller-coaster ride of Shehar Lakhot," Madhok added.

Actors Manu Rishi Chadha, Shruthy Menon, Kashyap Shangari, Chandan Roy, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash and Abhilash Thapliyal round out the cast of the series. Watch the trailer here:

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.