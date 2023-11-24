Noir series 'Shehar Lakhot' gets a streaming date; trailer out

November 24, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

Noir series Shehar Lakhot is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 30, the streaming platform announced on Friday. An Offroad Films Production, the show is directed by Navdeep Singh. He also serves as the co-writer and co-creator along with Devika Bhagat. It features actors Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kubbra Sait in the lead.

Set in the fictional small marble mining town of Lakhot, the series centres on a man who is forced to return to his hometown to confront his past. He finds himself unintentionally caught up in a deadly game, even as the city itself becomes a dangerous battleground for vested interests, each with a hidden agenda, the official synopsis reads.

Singh, who also serves as an executive producer on the show along with Khalil Bachooali, said Shehar Lakhot is a multilayered and nuanced noir crime drama that will take viewers through a "labyrinth of human complexities, secrets, twists and betrayal".

“The series is a labour of love, told through the kaleidoscopic lens of the interesting characters that reside in the city of Lakhot and brought alive by the fantastic performances of the cast, who have embraced the eccentricities and added their own unique flair to it. I am thrilled to be partnering with Prime Video for this series and cannot wait for audiences across the world to embark on this journey with us," said the director, known for movies such as Manorama Six Feet Under and NH10.

Genres such as crime, thriller, and suspense continue to hold widespread popularity among diverse customer segments and demographics, said Nikhil Madhok, head of Hindi originals, Prime Video, India.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Navdeep Singh and Devika Bhagat, who share our vision of presenting distinct, original stories that are entertaining, intriguing and appeal to a wide audience both in India and across the world. The brilliant cast, led by Priyanshu, Kubra and Chandan, has breathed life into this story, giving us genuinely memorable characters. We’re excited about this series and looking forward to taking our customers on this roller-coaster ride of Shehar Lakhot," Madhok added.

Actors Manu Rishi Chadha, Shruthy Menon, Kashyap Shangari, Chandan Roy, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash and Abhilash Thapliyal round out the cast of the series. Watch the trailer here: