GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Nobody Wants This’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix

‘Girls’ alums Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan have come on board as executive producers and showrunners for Season 2

Published - October 11, 2024 11:57 am IST

ANI
This image released by Netflix shows Kristen Bell, left, and Adam Brody in a scene from “Nobody Wants This.”

This image released by Netflix shows Kristen Bell, left, and Adam Brody in a scene from “Nobody Wants This.” | Photo Credit: Stefania Rosini

Loved watching Nobody Wants This? If yes, then there’s great news for you.

Streaming platform Netflix is planning to renew the hit romantic comedy starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody for a second season.

However, the new season will have different showrunners. Girls alums Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan have come on board as executive producers and showrunners for Season 2, leading a writers’ room which has been open for a couple of weeks.

‘Nobody Wants This’ series review: Kristen Bell and Adam Brody keep you hooked to this sweet if shallow rom-com

They are joined by Nora Silver, President at Jenni Konner Productions, who will executive produce alongside the duo as well as returning executive producers Erin Foster, Sara Foster, Bell, Steven Levitan, Oly Obst, Danielle Stokdyk, and Jeff Morton. 20th Television is the studio.

“Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me,” said Foster, who drew inspiration from her personal experience for the series. “The incredible cast, crew, producers, and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed. I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls... Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic.”

The renewal for Nobody Wants This comes two weeks after its successful premiere on Netflix.

‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 review: Alice Oseman’s queer coming-of-age drama returns with an emotionally heavy season

Published - October 11, 2024 11:57 am IST

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.