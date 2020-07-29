‘Nobody in Tamil cinema has the guts to stand up to sexual predators’: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

29 July 2020 16:09 IST

In a candid interview ahead of her upcoming film ‘Danny’, the actor discusses Tamil cinema’s male chauvinists, ageism and the reason why film industry does little to support survivors of sexual abuse

Dispelling stereotypes is nothing new for Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has managed to carve a niche for herself in a male-dominated and controlled Tamil film industry; one that breeds a new macho in every second film but is never too shy to sling mud at women with a voice.

Suffice to say, her gradual shift into a lead actor in ‘female-centric’ films (the buzz word) was not an overnight process.

“My father is an actor but I had no help from him. Those who really know me, know that I was depressed after being rejected many times. There were days when I contemplated my existence because I had passion for cinema but people refused to see my talent,” Varalaxmi says, adding, “and then... along came (director) Bala sir.”

Advertising

Advertising

Plans and opportunities

Bala cast her as Sooravali in Tharai Thappattai (2016), a film that earned its composer Ilaiyaraaja a National Award. Sooravali ranks at the top of Varalaxmi’s outings on screen but no immediate superstardom followed the film’s release.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It would take playing the antagonist to top tier heroes for her to break into the mainstream; today, most of Varalaxmi’s films often have her as their selling point.

It doesn’t signify a drop from mainstream as she clarifies: “People ask why I work with new directors and actors. The point is somebody has to work with them and give them the chance. This is one reason I’m so angry with filmmakers in Tamil cinema. They work with the same heroes again and again because they have a market,” she says.

The fetish for fair skin is another thing she calls out. “I hate the [fair skin] obsession. So many good actors lose out on opportunities because of appearance,” she adds.

Varalaxmi, however, had opportunities much earlier in life, even as far back as Boys (2003) going by the actor’s recent comments, but none materialised. “Had I come in then, I would have been a girl who did two films and disappeared. The time I entered was a good time for cinema, and I’m proud of the actor I have become,” she says.

One of the life hacks she has since come to follow is to not plan ahead.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a still from ‘Danny’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“I was someone, when I was a little younger, who thought that I’ll be a Superstar at 22, be married at 28 and have two kids by the time I turned 32. I had planned my life out. I’m 36 today, and I’m very proud to say that none of this has happened,” she laughs, adding, “It’s not just that I’m happy for it but I have come to accept reality for what it is. You can plan but things will only happen the way it is supposed to.”

When mainstream reckoning seemed to elude her, the actor went down a different route; a path less travelled because opportunities down this route are not necessarily that of a female lead.

“I became an actor not for its glam and fame. I don’t believe that you will be recognised if you only do heroine roles. My biggest strength is that audiences don’t see Varalaxmi in the characters I play. To them, I am Sooravali or Pechi (Sandakozhi 2) or Pappa (Sarkar),” she adds.

Reel and real

Her upcoming film, Danny, has her play a policewoman.

Floof love Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays a cop in her next film, Danny, which streams on Zee5 from August 1. A pet parent, Varalaxmi says that the primary reason she signed on to appear in the film is for the opportunity to work with a Labrador dog named Pinky that plays the titular character. “I have an Indie dog, who is an accident survivor. There is also an American Bully that we adopted. I don’t remember a time when I have not had a dog at our house,” she says.

Danny is an investigative thriller that shows events following a rape and murder incident, set in a small town outside Thanjavur district. “It is a straightforward crime thriller,” she adds.

Last month, when the alleged custodial torture and death of a father-son duo in Sathankulam blew up on social media, Varalaxmi was among the celebrities to demand action against the accused cops.

The actor, however, notes that she holds “immense respect” for police and tips her hat to the men and women who worked despite the risk of COVID-19 infection during lockdown. “What happened in Sathankulam was extremely unfortunate and punishment needs to be given, but we cannot condemn the police department for it,” she remarks.

But in the incident’s aftermath, a debate sparked around the ‘normalisation’ of police violence in films. Filmmaker Hari even released a statement expressing shame at having directed five films glorifying cops.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a still from ‘Danny’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“I found the statement idiotic because it was like saying all men are rapists. You cannot condemn an entire community because a few psychotic men decided to do what they did. That is stereotyping,” she says.

Another one of her upcoming films, Krack (the Telugu movie headlined by Ravi Teja), adds heft to the argument of films helping normalise police violence. The trailer for Krack is graphic; the lead actor who is a cop is even shown severing the thumb of another character during interrogation.

“In this day and age, audiences need to be able to differentiate between what is real and what is not. It is a movie. It is made to entertain people. Obviously, no one believes that people actually fly after being punched by the hero. When you know that and you can still enjoy a film, you cannot be saying that the violence leaves an impact,” she says.

Influencing change

However, Varalaxmi discerns that inclusion or deletion of a particular scene is something the lead actor can influence given our film industries are inherently hero-driven.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a still from ‘Danny’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The lead actor (or hero) also wields similar influence when it comes to deciding whether or not to work with someone accused of abusive sexual conduct in the MeToo movement.

The question comes up because mere days prior to this conversation, a celebrated film personality accused in MeToo by several women had observed a birthday — an occasion that attracted a flood of congratulatory messages from prominent names in the wider world of film and politics.

This situation angers Varalaxmi. “The entire system is lost [cause]. Unfortunately, the film industry does not have people who have the guts to stand up,” she says, adding, “When I found out that a person I was to work with in a film was accused by another girl, I told the producer that I didn’t want him in my film. That is a choice I made. It is a personal responsibility. The question is, if anyone else is willing to take the risk?” she says.

She, however, remains an optimist. What did not change yesterday, and what is unlikely to change today — because in her words, “one voice of mine isn’t going to change anything” — will change with the influx of new generation talents, she says.

It is an incremental change, although believe her when she tells you that she would pledge anything to make the change happen at an exponential rate; so that there are no more “clans, groupism and male chauvinistic people” left in the film industry and the lack of pay equity stops being an issue.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a still from ‘Danny’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ageism is another thing she hopes the industry wouldn’t practice any more.

“Ageism also has sexism in it. When men age, it is fine but it is unacceptable with women. Half the women active in Tamil cinema are actually touching 40, but nobody would want to say it out loud because they are scared of the number,” she says.

“But it shouldn’t matter because you can still look however you want for the part. If people who are aged above 50 and 60 can romance 20-year-olds, how does it matter if a woman is 40 or 75, when she plays the role well. Ramya Krishnan is one of the hottest women I have ever seen; it is because of the way she has kept herself. Even Nadia or Simran for that matter. If you can look the part, why should it matter what the woman’s age is,” she adds.

Few women in cinema have also been defying a distinctly patriarchal and misogyny-soaked mandate of not being expected to continue to work in films post marriage; something that is till date scowled upon in the gossip sections of vernacular publications.

Varalaxmi thinks it is great that a change has happened in that aspect. “I’m really happy that Samantha and Jyotika did not give up on films. So, if you look at every nook and corner, there is someone who is looking to break a stereotype. It is a process, but the hope is that eventually everything pans out,” she adds.