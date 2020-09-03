‘No Time To Die’ trailer: Daniel Craig goes all guns blazing in his last outing as 007

Daniel Craig in ‘No Time to Die’

03 September 2020 17:34 IST

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film is now scheduled for a November release globally

A new trailer for the next James Bond film, No Time to Die, has been released.

The film, which is Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond, was originally scheduled to hit theatres in April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Packed with a stellar ensemble cast, the film features the likes of Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright who will be seen yet again in a Bond film. As far as first timers are concerned, things don’t get any better than Rami Malek who plays the role of the Bond Baddie, Safin and Ana de Armas as the lady love in Bond’s life along with Lashana Lynch who takes over Bond’s number after he decides to leave active service.

The action-packed film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who has previously given box office hits like Jane Eyre and includes screenwriting by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who made her name with hit sitcom Fleabag.

No Time to Die is now slated to premiere in November, and the action-packed trailer promises that it is going to be well worth the wait.