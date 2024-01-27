GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No more ‘Pussy Island’: Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut gets new title

The film, starring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie, is a thriller set to release on August 23, 2024

January 27, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum



Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island has been retitled Blink Twice.

The film, starring Channing Tatum, is a thriller set to release on August 23, 2024. It revolves around a cocktail waitress who travels to a private island with a tech mogul.

The synopsis of Blink Twice reads, “...tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala, and sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island.

It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun-soaked days and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.”

Kravitz has co-written the screenplay with E.T. Feigenbaum. English actor Naomi Ackie (The End of the F***ing World) features as the female lead opposite Tatum.

