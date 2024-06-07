ADVERTISEMENT

No intention to target any religion: Actor Manoj Joshi on ‘Hamare Baarah’ film controversy

Updated - June 07, 2024 02:46 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 02:43 pm IST

The Bombay High Court has withheld the release of ‘Hamare Baarah’ until June 14. The Karnataka Government has stalled the screening of the controversial film or its trailer on any platform

A still from ‘Hamare Baarah’. | Photo Credit: Filmsstudio/X

Actor Manoj Joshi, who is part of the much-anticipated film Hamare Baarah, reacted to the controversy surrounding the Hindi film. Speaking to ANI, Manoj Joshi said, “I am an artist, I have done this film, but some people have opposed it. This movie was not made to target any religion.

Karnataka stalls screening of Hamare Baarah film

“Today, there are discussions about respecting the women of our country. In any society, there should be no disrespect to women. A woman is not an object or a thing; she should be respected, as it has been happening in India.” he said.

“Secondly, the film talks about various topics such as education, upbringing, employment, women’s respect and empowerment, and population. So, everyone should watch this film with their families.”

The Bombay High Court has withheld the film’s release until June 14. The Karnataka Government has stalled the screening of the controversial film or its trailer on any platform for two weeks or until further orders, citing law and order concerns.

The Government Order came a day ahead of its scheduled release on June 7, 2024. Several Muslim organisations had raised concerns over the “provocative” and “insulting” portrayal of the community in the film.

The film attempts to explore the theme of overpopulation. It stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi. It is jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh, and directed by Kamal Chandra.

