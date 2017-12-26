No filter attached: on Neha Dhupia

After spending 15 years in modelling and film industry, Neha Dhupia feels there is nothing much left to reinvent. “I have witnessed many ups and downs but I am not regretting anything. I am doing every platform possible I am a part of the web, television, live events, philanthropy, and I am a producer too. I do not know how much more a person can re-invent. We do not need to reinvent,” says Neha who was in Delhi for the audition MTV’s Roadies Extreme. As a team leader in the show, she wants to have people who can add colour to the show, which according to her, is still thriving because of its connect in spite of plenty of reality shows available. “It is an original concept which has travelled to more than seven different countries and there is a lot of credibility it comes with because of the content it generates. It has become a kind of cult. Nothing repeats and whatever happens, it happens for the first time. This time the show’s name is extreme so the things are going to be extreme and we do not look for big biceps but for mental strength and awareness along with physical endurance,” informs Neha.

Unlike most of her peers, she has slowly built a distinct reputation for herself with a series of noticeable performances in films including the recent Qarib Qarib Single and Tumhari Sulu, which won her the best supporting actress award at the Star Screen Awards. “I have been around for 15 years, it is not easy and the hustle is real. You wake up and hustle every single day. You realise and make it work every day. I am very happy female characters are now shown in better light and that is why I joined Tumhari Sulu as I feel the film conveys a very strong message. I wanted to support the film in every way I could,” says the 37-year-old actress. Still optimistic about the future, she is accepting roles which appeal to her creative side and wants to be relevant and it is something which her podcast No Filter Neha is doing for her. “I have designed and produced the show. If anyone wants to have some content, I bring that tothe show which keeps it open for improvisation and it thus helps in the development of the content which is new and fresh,” she adds

Against stereotypes

The former Miss India who grabbed the limelight with her bold on-screen roles in her career does not want to be type-cast in a certain image which she has fought over time in the industry. “I do not want to be known as a sex symbol and that has changed with the choices that I have made and the kind of films I have worked in,” comments the Julie actress.

When one points to debates on misogyny in recent times to industry’s unchanging position on objectification of women, she sighs. Asserting strong characterisation of females as a healthy change in the industry, she astutely states that there is nothing wrong with females looking good on screen if it is in a good taste. “It is a very thin line. If a woman is standing next to a man and looking good and appealing, it is similar to a good dancing or acting.I know there will be women who would go on saying it is also objectification but I think it is not,” sums up Neha.