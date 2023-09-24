HamberMenu
N.M. Suresh is KFCC president

September 24, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran producer N.M. Suresh (Excuse Me, Chappale, Cheluveye Ninna Nodalu) was elected president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Saturday.

Mr. Suresh, who secured 337 votes, won the post by a margin of 120 votes. He succeeds Ba. Ma. Harish.

Others in fray for the top KFCC post were Shilpa Srinivas (217 votes), A. Ganesh (204), and V.H. Suresh (181). 

The other office-bearers are: Secretary (Producers’ sector) Mr. Ba. Ma. Harish; distributors’ sector V. Subramani; exhibitors’ sector Sundar Raju; vice-president (producers’ sector) Pramila Joshai; distributors’ sector G. Venkatesh, and exhibitors’ sector Narasimha

