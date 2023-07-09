ADVERTISEMENT

Nivin Pauly’s film with Haneef Adeni titled ‘Ramachandra Boss and Co’

July 09, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Marking Nivin and Haneef’s reunion after ‘Mikhael’, the film also stars Vinay Forrt in a pivotal role

The Hindu Bureau

Haneef Adeni with Nivin Pauly | Photo Credit: @nivinpaulyactor/Instagram

Actor Nivin Pauly’s upcoming Malayalam movie with director Haneef Adeni has been named Ramachandra Boss and Co. Actor Suresh Gopi revealed the title with a poster on his social media handles on Saturday.

While plot details remain unconfirmed, the tagline of the film denotes that it revolves around a heist.

Marking Nivin and Haneef’s reunion after Mikhael, the film also stars Vinay Forrt in a pivotal role. Jaffer Idukki, Mamitha Baiju, Vijilesh, and Aarsha Chandini Baiju are also part of the cast.

With music scored by Midhun Mukundan, the film has cinematography by Vishnu Thandassery and editing by Nishadh Yusuf. Ramachandra Boss and Co is produced by Listin Stephen under his Magic Frames banner and Nivin’s Pauly under Jr Pictures.

