ADVERTISEMENT

Nivin Pauly’s film with Dijo Jose Antony titled ‘Malayalee From India’

December 25, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

‘Malayalee From India’ also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Rajan, Manju Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar and Vijayakumar

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Malayalee From India’ | Photo Credit: @MagicFramesOfficial/YouTube

Nivin Pauly has teamed up with Jana Gana Mana director Dijo Jose Antony for the actor’s 43rd film for which the shooting was completed last year.

ALSO READ
Prithiviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam film ‘Jana Gana Mana’ will resonate with a pan-Indian audience says director Dijo Jose Antony

It’s now known that the film is titled Malayalee From India. The makers released a promo video featuring the actor and director with clippings from the upcoming film.

ALSO READ
Nivin Pauly to make web series debut in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Pharma’

Malayalee From India also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Rajan, Manju Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar and Vijayakumar. Written by Sharis Mohammed, the film is produced by Magic Frames and Pauly Jr Pictures.

With Sudeep Elamon handling the film’s cinematography, Sreejith Sarang is in charge of editing while Jakes Bejoy is composing the music. The film is slated to release next year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the promo video here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US