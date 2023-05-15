ADVERTISEMENT

Nivin Pauly to team up once again with Jude Antony Joseph

May 15, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

The film will mark their reunion after the 2014 film ‘Ohm Shanthi Oshaana’

The Hindu Bureau

Nivin Pauly and Jude Antony Joseph | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Nivin Pauly is all set to reunite with filmmaker Jude Antony Joseph after Om Shanthi Oshana. The actor took to his social media handles to share a selfie with the director and confirmed their reunion.

ALSO READ
Nivin Pauly announces his next; shares poster

According to a statement released by the makers, the new film is said to be Jude’s dream project. More information regarding the cast and crew is expected to be announced soon.

ALSO READ: ‘2018’ movie review: Jude Anthany Joseph’s technically solid recreation of the floods is a message of unity too

The news comes hot on the heels of the success of Jude’s latest release, 2018. The film, based on the Kerala floods, was released on May 5 and has been having a great run at the box office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Nivin has projects like Haneef Adeni’s tentatively titled NP42, Vinay Govind’s Thaaram and another with Dijo Jose Antony coming up. He’s also awaiting the release of director Ram’s Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US