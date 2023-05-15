Nivin Pauly to team up once again with Jude Antony Joseph

May 15, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

Actor Nivin Pauly is all set to reunite with filmmaker Jude Antony Joseph after Om Shanthi Oshana. The actor took to his social media handles to share a selfie with the director and confirmed their reunion.

According to a statement released by the makers, the new film is said to be Jude’s dream project. More information regarding the cast and crew is expected to be announced soon.

The news comes hot on the heels of the success of Jude’s latest release, 2018. The film, based on the Kerala floods, was released on May 5 and has been having a great run at the box office.

On the other hand, Nivin has projects like Haneef Adeni’s tentatively titled NP42, Vinay Govind’s Thaaram and another with Dijo Jose Antony coming up. He’s also awaiting the release of director Ram’s Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai.