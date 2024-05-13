GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nivin Pauly to play the lead in director Akhil Sathyan’s next

The film marks Akhil’s sophomore venture after the Fahadh Faasil-starrer ‘Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum’

Published - May 13, 2024 01:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Akhil Sathyan and Nivin Pauly

Akhil Sathyan and Nivin Pauly

Director Akhil Sathyan is teaming up with Nivin Pauly for his next film. The director took to social media to share the news. 

In an Instagram story, Akhil shared a photograph of himself with Nivin and in the story, Akhil wrote how his debut film was written for Nivin but though it did not happen then, they are collaborating now. 

More details on the film are expected to be out soon. The film marks Akhil’s sophomore venture after the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, which also featured Anjana Jayaprakash in the lead.

Last seen in Dijo Jose Antony’s Malayalee From India, Nivin’s upcoming films include Dear Students and the Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai. He is also making his web series debut in Disney+ Hotstar’s Pharma

