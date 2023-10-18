Nivin Pauly to make web series debut in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Pharma’

October 18, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

Disney+ Hotstar has announced its second Malayalam web series after Kerala Crime Files. The new web series, featuring Nivin Paulty, is titled Pharma. This will be Nivin’s first-ever long web series and his inaugural collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar.

Rajit Kapur, a celebrated name in Bollywood, will also be part of the project, marking his return to Malayalam entertainment after a decade .Directed by PR Arun, the man behind the feature film Finals, the series promises a potent mix of drama and depth. It’s produced by Krishnan Sethukumar, who previously bankrolled Unda, Ivide, and James And Alice.

Abhinandan Ramanujam has been roped in as the cinematography while Jakes Bejoy will compose music for the series. Sreejith Sarang is the editor. The series is also slated to feature some surprise cast members.

ALSO READ:Nivin Pauly announces his next; shares poster

ADVERTISEMENT

Nivin, in a recent statement, said, “Really excited to be a part of Pharma and with the universe it creates. I think it’s a story that must be told and shared.” Rajit Kapur said, “Excited to join Pharma, marking 25 years since my role in Agnisakshi. Director PR Arun said, “Inspired by hundreds of true stories, Pharma is a story close to my life and heart.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.