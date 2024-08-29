ADVERTISEMENT

Nivin Pauly-starrer ‘Shekhara Varma Rajavu’ goes on floors

Published - August 29, 2024 03:13 pm IST

‘Shekhara Varma Rajavu’, starring Nivin Pauly, is set to be directed by Anuraj Manohar

The Hindu Bureau

Nivin Pauly during the launch of ‘Shekhara Varma Rajavu’. | Photo Credit: anurajamanohar/Instagram

Shekhara Varma Rajavu, with Nivin Pauly set to play the lead role, has gone on floors. The Malayalam film was announced in 2021.

The movie is directed by Anuraj Manohar. S Ranjith has written the film’s script. Nivin Pauly’s banner Pauly Jr Pictures will produce the film. Anuraj had made his directorial debut with Ishq (2019), starring Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko.

The film is touted to be a social satire. Anuraj is also directing Narivetta with Tovino Thomas in the lead.Suraj Venjaramoodu and actor-filmmaker Cheran are set to play prominent roles in the movie.

Nivin Pauly last starred in Malayalee From India, directed by Dijo Jose Antony. He also played an extended cameo in the hit film Varshangalkku Shesham, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

