My effort is to explore new territories, says Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly is in no hurry. The actor does not seem to be concerned about the number of projects in his kitty. Nivin makes it clear that he looks for thematic variety while choosing his projects. While Dhyan Sreenivasan’s directorial début Love Action Drama, in which Nivin has teamed up with Nayanthara, is running in theatres, Nivin is also eagerly awaiting the release of Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon, which premièred at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) recently. Currently, he is busy shooting for Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham.

Since his début in Malarvadi Arts Club in 2010, the techie-turned-actor has come a long way, battling several ups and downs. In an interview, Nivin speaks about his recent movies and more. Edited excerpts...

Love Action Drama is only your second release this year.

It wasn’t planned that way. The change in shooting schedules made it inevitable. When Love Action Drama got extended, I had to complete a major portion of Thuramukham in between, before the monsoon.

But you are back as a romantic hero, something that is considered to be your strength?

My effort is to explore new territory without sticking to any particular genre or screen image. I believe only that will help one grow as an actor. Having said that, I think my character in Love Action Drama is not that of an out-and-out romantic hero. Instead, the narrative is mixed with a lot of humour.

You were launched by Vineeth Sreenivasan in Malarvadi Arts Club. How was it like to be be directed by his brother, Dhyan?

While doing Malarvadi Arts Club, I had no idea about the industry or even acting. Vineeth guided me all the way. Dhyan was very clear when he narrated the storyline to me; he made it clear that it has been conceived as a pure entertainer and may not be too deep or layered. I felt it was some kind of responsibility on my part to ensure that he succeeded in his endeavour.

If I have to compare their working styles, Vineeth is more serious, disciplined and his sets are more on a professional line while Dhyan is more chilled out.

Moothon just premièred at the Toronto International Film Festival...

I am very excited. Geetu has already proved her brilliance as a director with Liar’s Dice and it is a delight to work with her. She is one of the finest directors in the business who brings out the best from an actor. With Moothon, I had taken a lot of pain to play the role. It was stressful but extremely satisfying. Moothon has been announced as the opening film at the Mumbai Film Festival (in October) and is being planned for a theatrical release later this year. As an actor, I find it fulfilling for the opportunity to juggle diverse roles almost simultaneously.

Nivin Pauly in a still from ‘Love Action Drama’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Is it taxing to switch genres?

It is never easy when you go straight from the location of Love Action Drama to Moothon or the other way round. These movies are in different zones and the approaches are different. But then, that is the challenge that makes it invigorating.

About Thuramukham...

All I can reveal now is that it is based on the lives of workers in a harbour. The narrative reflects the political backdrop in Kerala during the period the film is set in. I expect it to be one of the classics in Malayalam cinema.

Are you choosy with your scripts?

Yes, you can say that. Following the wrong advice landed me in trouble in the past while selecting movies. Now, I have decided to follow my own intuition. I may go wrong at times, but I am okay with that.

You are known to impose certain boundaries when it comes to romance on screen. Doesn’t that limit your chances?

It is true that I am not comfortable doing intimate scenes. Luckily, only scripts that are fine by my standards have come to me so far, though I don’t know if this mindset will change in future.

Are you tempted by the trend to have a well-toned body?

I had to bulk up a bit for certain portions in Moothon. I wanted to take a break after that and get back into shape. But I couldn’t as that would have affected some of my other projects. I am planning to work on my fitness now and it’s just a matter of time. Of course, I am not looking for a chiselled body or to get a ‘six pack’. I am comfortable with the physical shape I was in earlier. As an actor, I am required to do that and need to be healthy.

You are completing a decade as an actor. How do you look back at the journey?

I find it difficult to believe that it’s been 10 years now. I feel everything happened so fast. At one point in time, I was dreaming of seeing my picture in a poster and here I am, having done so many movies, sharing the screen with such talented artistes. I feel more responsible for all these achievements. There is an incredible feeling of gratitude for this life and to God. I have learnt so many lessons during this period and the effort will be to do my best in the years to come.