Nivin Pauly discusses ‘Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham’ and the process behind getting into ‘Moothon’ and ‘Thuramukham’

Nivin Pauly on why comedy is his comfort zone and how filmmakers Geetu Mohandas and Rajeev Ravi have shaped him as an actor

After nearly two years, Nivin Pauly, the hero-next-door, returns as Pavithran in the romedy Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham (KKK). His last film was Geetu Mohandas’ gritty Moothon that had Nivin in a never-before-seen character of a ruthless and cynical Akbar.

Completely moving away from the dark zone, Nivin plays a husband in KKK, Disney+Hotstar’s first Malayalam film on its platform, which releases tomorrow. “It is a story about a couple, their ego issues and their life together. The film is a slice of life that any of us will relate to. It is about how they find solutions to their problems. I thought people will enjoy laughter and humour even as we battle the pandemic,” says Nivin Pauly.

Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval of Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 fame, and produced by Nivin under his banner of Pauly Jr. Pictures, the cast includes Vinay Forrt, Sudheesh, Joy Mathew and Jaffar Idukki among others. “When I heard the story, I knew it would be a break from the doom and gloom we have been hearing of — about illness, despair, crime and tragedies. I decided to produce the film as well.”

Nivin Pauly | Photo Credit: Rahul Raj

Nivin is largely at home when it comes to comedy. KKK, in a way, was his comfort zone. “Ratheesh is someone who enjoys the silliest of jokes and laughs the loudest and the longest. I can relate to people with that ability who look at the lighter side of life. We were able to bond easily with each other.”

Shot by Vinod Illampally in and around Ernakulam and Idukki within a strict eco-bubble, the film was wrapped up in December 2020. Says Nivin: “We knew that even if one person fell ill, all of us would have to be quarantined. The unit had security guards to ensure that we stayed within the bubble.”

Planned as a festival release, the closure of theatres following the second COVID-19 wave persuaded the team to opt for an OTT release.

Working with the talented Grace Antony for the first time, Nivin is all praise for her work in KKK. “Her work in Kumbalangi Nights was mind boggling. She is a thinking actor and brings out the best in a team. I hope to work more with her.”

The origin story

The rank outsider who entered tinsel town in 2019 via Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Malarvadi Arts Club, Nivin made it to the big league with his hard work and determination. “I knew I did not have anyone to catch my fall or give me a push. That made me all the more determined to make a mark. I realised that a script is what matters the most and did a fair amount of reading to understand how to select a script that works at the turnstiles and suits me too,” he says.

He emphasises that his friendship with Vineeth has helped him in more ways to understand the industry. “Vineeth and I share a unique give and take. He gave me three films that helped me get a firm footing in cinema,” says Nivin. Admitting that he did make mistakes, he says he is trying to learn what kind of permutations and themes do well on screen and when.

It was his ability to effortlessly breathe life into characters such as Vinod (Thattathin Marayathu), Giri (Ohm Shanthi Oshaana), George (Premam), Kuttan (Bangalore Days), Jude (Hey Jude) and Biju (Action Hero Biju), that made him a fan-favourite.

Nivin as Akbar Geetu Mohandas says that she chose Nivin for that unconventional and difficult role of Akbar in Moothon because she saw an actor who was not afraid to experiment and move away from his comfort zone. “It is when an actor is uncomfortable that he really pushes himself to tap his real potential. I saw that happen in Nivin. Unassuming and willing to be guided by the director’s vision, Nivin trusted my story and that made a huge difference. Look at his choice now. He is acting with Ram, director of Peranbu. I am sure it will be another milestone in his career.”

That was when Nivin sprang a surprise by acting in Moothon. Nivin says he listens to the director. So, when Geetu Mohandas wanted Nivin to remain in the character, he did exactly that. “All actors had a workshop before we went to the shoot. The process was to find the Akbar within me. All of us have a range of emotions and an actor’s job is to tap into that in a right manner to make the character come alive on screen,” he explains.

However, for the character of Mattanchery Moidu in filmmaker Rajeev Ravi’s upcoming Thuramukham, Nivin had to change his process. “Rajeev ettan wants his actors to come without any preconceived notions and transform into the character during the making. He insists on an organic transformation. I have benefited from both Geetu and Rajeev’s way of characterisation.”

Nivin Pauly in ‘Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham’ | Photo Credit: Rahul Raj

He has also teamed up with director Ram for the latter’s next project after critically-acclaimed Tamil movie Peranbu. “I have always wanted to work with Ram sir. When he narrated the story, I felt this was a film that should be done. It was a pleasure to shoot with the team at Rameswaram where we completed the first schedule. The second phase will begin soon in Chennai. I am looking forward to it.”

Nivin believes that each character requires a different process. “I do my best to live up to my viewers’ expectations and give the best I can! There is a fire within that makes me work harder, to ensure that I do not remain just another name in cinema.”

His next films include Padavettu, Thaaram, Bismi Special and Gangster of Mudanmala.