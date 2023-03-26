Nivin Pauly announces his next; shares poster

March 26, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has signed a new project. Directed by debutant filmmaker Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhan, the untitled project was confirmed by Nivin via his social media handles. He also shared a poster featuring an elephant with red eyes.

Director Aaryan is known for his short film Burn My Body. Sharing a long post on his Instagram, he thanked people for his feature film debut. More updates on the film are expected soon.

Meanwhile, Nivin, who was recently seen in Thuramukham, has three Malayalam films in the making - Haneef Adeni’s tentatively titled NP42, Vinay Govind’s Thaaram and a film with Dijo Jose Antony. He will also be seen in Ram’s Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai alongside Soori and Anjali.