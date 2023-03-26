ADVERTISEMENT

Nivin Pauly announces his next; shares poster

March 26, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

Directed by debutant filmmaker Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhan, the untitled project was confirmed by Nivin via his social media handles

The Hindu Bureau

Nivin Pauly | Photo Credit: Rahul Raj

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has signed a new project. Directed by debutant filmmaker Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhan, the untitled project was confirmed by Nivin via his social media handles. He also shared a poster featuring an elephant with red eyes. 

Director Aaryan is known for his short film Burn My Body. Sharing a long post on his Instagram, he thanked people for his feature film debut. More updates on the film are expected soon. 

Meanwhile, Nivin, who was recently seen in Thuramukham, has three Malayalam films in the making - Haneef Adeni’s tentatively titled NP42, Vinay Govind’s Thaaram and a film with Dijo Jose Antony. He will also be seen in Ram’s Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai alongside Soori and Anjali. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US