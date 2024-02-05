ADVERTISEMENT

Nivin Pauly announces ‘Action Hero Biju 2’

February 05, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

‘Action Hero Biju 2’ will be helmed by Abrid Shine who also directed the 2016 film

The Hindu Bureau

A still from  ‘Action Hero Biju’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Nivin Pauly, on the occasion of his hit film Action Hero Biju’s release date’s eighth year, has announced a sequel for the film. 

The Malayalam actor took to X to share an image of the sequel’s script and called the reception for the original film “heartwarming and welcoming”.

Action Hero Biju 2 will be helmed by Abrid Shine who also directed the 2016 film. Nivin Pauly, who co-produced the original film is also bankrolling the sequel along with PS Shamnas. The sequel will mark the actor and director’s fourth collaboration after Action Hero Biju, 1983 and Mahaveeryar.

Action Hero Biju is a police procedural comedy film that revolves around the petty and major cases that SI Biju Poulose and his fellow officers face daily at their police station. The film also starred Anu Emmanuel, Saiju Kurup, Joju George and Alexander Prasanth. 

More details on the sequel, including its cast and crew, are expected to be announced soon. 

