Niveditha Shivarajkumar’s debut production titled ‘Fire Fly’

June 15, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

‘Fire Fly’ is Niveditha Shivarajkumar’s debut production under the banner Shri Mutthu Cine Services. The film is directed by Vamshi, who will also play the lead.

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘FireFly’ | Photo Credit: @NivedithaSrk/Twitter

Niveditha Shivarajkumar’s maiden production has been titled Fire Fly. Bankrolled under the banner Shri Mutthu Cine Services, Fire Fly is directed Vamshi, who will also play the lead. Niveditha is the youngest daughter of Kannada star Shivarajkumar.

The title was announced at a pooja ceremony in Bengaluru, attended by Shivarajkumar and wife Geetha Shivarajkumar, who is also the founder of the production house Geetha Pictures. The makers released the title poster of the film on social media.

Vamshi worked as an assistant director to Radhakrishna Reddy in Mayabazaar 2016, a comedy thriller bankrolled by PRK Productions. He also featured in one of the shorts of the recent five-film anthology Pentagon. Jai Ram will assist Vamshi while Raghu Niduvalli will pen the dialogues. Charan Raj has been roped in as the music composer. Abhilash Kallathi is the film’s cinematographer.

