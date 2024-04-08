ADVERTISEMENT

Nithya Menen’s next titled ‘Dear Exes’, first-look poster out

April 08, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Prateik Babbar, and Deepak Parambol also feature in the cast of ‘Dear Exes’

The Hindu Bureau

A poster for ‘Dear Exes’

Nithya Menen’s next, a fantasy relationship drama written and directed by debutante Kamini, has a title.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers shared the film’s first-look poster on social media on Menen’s birthday. Titled Dear Exes, the film’s poster depicts Menen holding a smartphone and a drink, looking startled by a call from an ‘ex’.

First look of Jayam Ravi’s ‘Genie’ out

Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Prateik Babbar, and Deepak Parambol also feature in the cast of Dear Exes. The Tamil-language film is presented by Bask Time Theatres and Popter Media.

Menen was recently seen in the Telugu web series Kumari Srimathi and the Malayalam series Masterpeace. The actor will feature alongside Jayam Ravi in director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US