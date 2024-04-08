GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nithya Menen’s next titled ‘Dear Exes’, first-look poster out

Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Prateik Babbar, and Deepak Parambol also feature in the cast of ‘Dear Exes’

April 08, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for ‘Dear Exes’

Nithya Menen’s next, a fantasy relationship drama written and directed by debutante Kamini, has a title.

The makers shared the film’s first-look poster on social media on Menen’s birthday. Titled Dear Exes, the film’s poster depicts Menen holding a smartphone and a drink, looking startled by a call from an ‘ex’.

Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Prateik Babbar, and Deepak Parambol also feature in the cast of Dear Exes. The Tamil-language film is presented by Bask Time Theatres and Popter Media.

Menen was recently seen in the Telugu web series Kumari Srimathi and the Malayalam series Masterpeace. The actor will feature alongside Jayam Ravi in director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai.

