ADVERTISEMENT

Nithya Menen’s next is a fantasy rom-com 

March 15, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

The film also stars Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Preteik Babbar and Deepak Parambol

The Hindu Bureau

Nithya Menen | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nithya Menen, who was last seen on the big screen in the Malayalam film Kolaambi last year, is next working on an untitled Tamil film. Said to be a fantasy rom-com, the film is directed by Bask Time Theatres and Popter Media.

ALSO READ
Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen to star in ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’; first look out

The film also stars Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Preteik Babbar and Deepak Parambol. Helmed by Vishnu Vardhan’s erstwhile assistant Kamini in her directorial debut, the film will have cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman and art direction by Shanmugaraja. 

More details on the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon. 

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen was recently seen in the Telugu web series Kumari Srimathiand the Malayalam series Masterpeace. The actor will next be seen alongside Jayam Ravi in director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US