GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nithya Menen’s next is a fantasy rom-com 

The film also stars Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Preteik Babbar and Deepak Parambol

March 15, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nithya Menen, who was last seen on the big screen in the Malayalam film Kolaambi last year, is next working on an untitled Tamil film. Said to be a fantasy rom-com, the film is directed by Bask Time Theatres and Popter Media.

Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen to star in ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’; first look out

The film also stars Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Preteik Babbar and Deepak Parambol. Helmed by Vishnu Vardhan’s erstwhile assistant Kamini in her directorial debut, the film will have cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman and art direction by Shanmugaraja. 

More details on the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon. 

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen was recently seen in the Telugu web series Kumari Srimathiand the Malayalam series Masterpeace. The actor will next be seen alongside Jayam Ravi in director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.