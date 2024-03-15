Nithya Menen’s next is a fantasy rom-com 

March 15, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

Nithya Menen, who was last seen on the big screen in the Malayalam film Kolaambi last year, is next working on an untitled Tamil film. Said to be a fantasy rom-com, the film is directed by Bask Time Theatres and Popter Media.

The film also stars Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Preteik Babbar and Deepak Parambol. Helmed by Vishnu Vardhan’s erstwhile assistant Kamini in her directorial debut, the film will have cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman and art direction by Shanmugaraja.

More details on the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen was recently seen in the Telugu web series Kumari Srimathiand the Malayalam series Masterpeace. The actor will next be seen alongside Jayam Ravi in director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai.