Nithya Menen’s ‘Kumari Srimathi’ gets premiere date on Prime Video

September 18, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

Telugu comedy drama series Kumari Srimathi will premiere on Prime Video on September 28, the streaming platform announced on Monday. Starring Nithya Menen as Srimathi, the seven-episode series also features Nirupam, Gautami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, Naresh, and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles.

Set in a village in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, the series attempts to hilariously encapsulate the tribulations in the life of a 30-year-old woman (played by Menen), who challenges stereotypes in a small town riddled with antiquity. Produced by Early Monsoon Tales, a web division of Vyjanyanthi Entertainments, and directed by Gomtesh Upadhye, the series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide in Telugu, with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

‘Kumari Srimathi tells a heartwarming story built upon a universally relatable theme-- the journey of a determined woman forging her own path. With an ensemble cast of outstanding talent, the series is an excellent choice for family viewing,” said Manish Menghani, director of content licensing, Prime Video.

Kumari Srimathi explores the intricacies of the domestic households, breaking the norms of society, and nurturing personal aspirations,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.