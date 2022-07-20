Movies

Nithya Menen-Vijay Sethupathi starrer '19(1)(a)' to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi in ‘19(1)(a)‘
PTIJuly 20, 2022 13:57 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 13:57 IST

"19(1)(a)", starring Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi, is headed to Disney+ Hotstar for a direct-to-digital release.

The Malayalam movie marks the directorial debut of Indhu V S, who has also penned the story of the film. "19(1)(a)" also stars Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the update and the teaser of the film on the official Twitter handle of its Malayalam chapter.

"Presenting the official teaser of 19(1)(a) starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Indrans. Coming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex," the streamer said in a tweet on Tuesday.

