Nithya Menen reunites with Dhanush for ‘Idli Kadai’

Nithya Menen will reunite with Dhanush for ‘Idli Kadai’. The two actors played the lead roles in the hit 2022 family drama ‘Thiruchitrambalam’

Published - October 15, 2024 12:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nithya Menen with Dhanush on the sets of ‘Idli Kadai’.

Nithya Menen with Dhanush on the sets of ‘Idli Kadai’. | Photo Credit: nithyamenen/Instagram

Actor Nithya Menen will star in Dhanush’s Idli Kadai. The film is actor’s 52nd movie and his fourth directorial. Idli Kadai is produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films in association with Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures.

Nithya Menen on her Best Actress win: ‘My intention has always been to do roles that make people happy’

Idli Kadai reunites Dhanush with Nithya Menen after the hit family drama Thiruchitrambalam. Directed by Mithran R Jawahar, the movie, also starring Bharathiraja, Raashii Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar, released in 2022. Nithya Menen won the National Award for the Best Actor in a Female Lead role for her performance in the movie.

In September, Dhanush had announced his fourth directorial with a concept poster. On Monday (October 14, 2024), Nithya Menen shared a picture with Dhanush to announce the latest development.

ALSO READ:‘Raayan’ movie review: Dhanush’s fiery bloodfest offers only dwindling returns

Dhanush is awaiting the release of his third film as a director. Titled Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, the movie stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran and Rabiya Khatoon.

Dhanush is also part of Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akkineni Nagarjuna. He was last seen in his second directorial and 50th film, Raayan.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

