Nithiin’s next titled ‘Robinhood’; first look out

January 26, 2024 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

Robinhood is the title of Telugu actor Nithiin’s upcoming film with director Venky Kudumula, the makers announced on Friday with a title reveal glimpse and a first look.

The video shows Nithiin playing a thief in a Santa Claus costume. “When I asked money what it could do, it said ‘I cause strife and division between loved ones.’ And so did it,” says the character before adding how he sees all rich men and women as his brothers and sisters and therefore believes he has a right to take money from their pockets when needed. “Because India is my country and all Indians are my brothers and sisters,” he says in the end.

Robinhood has Nithiin team up once again with his Extra-Ordinary Man co-star Sreelala. Details regarding the rest of the cast remain unknown.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by Sai Sriram and editing by Koti. Robinhood is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.