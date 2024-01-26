GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nithiin’s next titled ‘Robinhood’; first look out

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film stars Sreelala as the female lead

January 26, 2024 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look poster of ‘Robinhood’

First-look poster of ‘Robinhood’ | Photo Credit: @actor_nithiin/X

Robinhood is the title of Telugu actor Nithiin’s upcoming film with director Venky Kudumula, the makers announced on Friday with a title reveal glimpse and a first look.

ALSO READ
Nithiin on ‘Extra-Ordinary Man’: Comedy can get mechanical if we don’t crack it at the earliest

The video shows Nithiin playing a thief in a Santa Claus costume. “When I asked money what it could do, it said ‘I cause strife and division between loved ones.’ And so did it,” says the character before adding how he sees all rich men and women as his brothers and sisters and therefore believes he has a right to take money from their pockets when needed. “Because India is my country and all Indians are my brothers and sisters,” he says in the end.

Robinhood has Nithiin team up once again with his Extra-Ordinary Man co-star Sreelala. Details regarding the rest of the cast remain unknown.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by Sai Sriram and editing by Koti. Robinhood is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

