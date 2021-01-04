Telugu cinema Movies

First glimpse of Yeleti and Nithiin’s ‘Check’

Nithiin in ‘Check’  

A 40-second video gives viewers a glimpse into the world of director Chandra Sekhar Yeleti’s new Telugu film, Check. The film stars Nithiin as a convict named Aditya, who is labelled a traitor and given a death sentence.

What sets Aditya apart from other jail inmates is his ability to play chess like a champion, going by the voice over that compares him to the likes of Viswanathan Anand and Gary Kasparov. However, as he finds himself behind bars, he finds support from Rakul Preet Singh who believes he is innocent. Check also stars Priya Varrier.

Produced by V Anand Prasad for Bhavya Creations, the film also marks the collaboration of Yeleti with music composer Kalyani Malik, long after the National Award-winning film Aithe (2003).

Yeleti’s last film was the Mohanlal and Gautami starrer Manamantha (2016).

Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2021 11:53:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/nithiin-yeletis-telugu-film-check/article33491537.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY