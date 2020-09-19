Nithiin, Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh in ‘Andhadhun’ remake

The Telugu remake will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi

Tamannaah Bhatia will reprise the part played by Tabu and Nabha Natesh will step into Radhika Apte’s shoes for the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. Nithiin will essay Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in the adaptation to be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy produce this remake, which will go on floors in November. Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun (2018) is among the most critically acclaimed films in recent times and remaking it is no mean task.

Composer Mahati Swara Sagar and cinematographer Hari K Vedanth are part of the crew for the yet untitled Telugu film.