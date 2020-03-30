Nithiin postpones April wedding, following COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown

In February, actor Nithiin had posted a photograph from his engagement ceremony on Twitter and had sought everyone’s blessings. He and his fiancé Shalini were scheduled to get married on April 16 at Palazzo Versace, Dubai.

However, the Coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown has forced the families to change the wedding plans. The actor who celebrates his birthday on Monday, March 31, has stated that his wedding is being postponed. The new date is yet to be decided. He further urged his followers and fans to stay home during the lockdown period and not conduct any birthday celebrations on his behalf.

Nithiin and his fiance Shalini | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Meanwhile, there was some reason to cheer for the actor as the team of Rang De, his forthcoming film, unveiled the first look poster featuring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh as Anu and Arjun, the characters they portray in the film.

Rang De is produced by Sithara Entertainments, written and directed by Venky Atluri, and also stars Naresh, Kousalya, Rohini, Bramhaji, Vennela Kishore, among others. P C Sreeram’s cinematography is one of the film’s highlights; Rang De has music by Devi Sri Prasad and art direction by Avinash Kolla.