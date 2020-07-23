Nithiin engaged to girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri, wedding on July 26

Telugu actor Nithiin on got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri on Wednesday, and posted pictures from the engagment on social media.

The Bheeshma star is set to have a lockdown wedding on July 26 which will be held in Hyderabad, in the presence of close-knit family and friends, following all safety precautions and guidelines.

The wedding was originally scheduled to take place on April 16.

Several friends and co-stars from the industry took to wish Nithiin on Twitter and Instagram.

The actor was last seen in the romantic comedy Bheeshma, and his next project is Rang De, in which he stars alongside Keerthy Suresh.

Nithiin will also feature in Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Andhadhun, the rights of which have been acquired by Shresth Movies, belonging to Nithiin’s father. Merlapaka Gandhi will direct the remake.